SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Nebraska Huskers guard Keisei Tominaga was one of 25 players named to Japan’s FIBA Basketball World Cup preliminary roster.

The All-Big Ten honoree averaged 13 points per game last season while shooting 50% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc. Tominaga took his increased role in stride, notching double-digits in 22 games while recording nine games where he scored 20 or more points.