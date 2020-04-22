Nebraska’s Davis brothers looking for a chance during NFL Draft

Carlos and Khalil Davis certainly turned some heads at the NFL Combine back in February when they stepped up to the line to run their 40-yard dashes.

Both stunned scouts in attendance when they each had a sub-five second as interior, 300-pound defensive linemen.

Carlos was the third fastest interior lineman with a 4.82 just behind his brother Khalil who ran a blistering 4.76.

Carlos said after his Pro Day at Nebraska in March, his brother and him just wanted to make a name for themselves after disappointing ends to their senior seasons.

“Me and Khalil had something to prove. At the beginning, we were just kind of sitting at the back end just with how this season went and how Nebraska is doing right now. We wanted to prove with everybody that we can hang with the best out there. We’re athletic as the best. So that’s what we wanted to do when we went down there.”

The Davis twins combined for 12 sacks this past season for the Huskers.