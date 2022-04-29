LINCOLN, Neb. — Cam Taylor-Britt gave Nebraska a pair of second-round picks for the first time since 2015, as he was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals (No. 60 overall) in the National Football League Draft Friday evening.

Taylor-Britt was the first Husker cornerback taken in the NFL Draft since Stanley Jean-Baptiste was a second-round pick in 2014. Taylor-Britt joins the reigning AFC champions who are coached by former Husker great Zac Taylor. Taylor-Britt joins Cam Jurgens, who was tabbed No. 51 overall by Philadelphia, as second-round picks on Friday.

Taylor-Britt, a 5-foot-11, 196-pound cornerback from Montgomery, Ala., played in 42 games with 28 starts in his four seasons as a Husker. He finished his career with 140 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks with 21 pass breakups and six interceptions. Taylor-Britt served as a team captain in 2021, when he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors after recording 51 tackles and 11 pass breakups. He was also an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection in both 2019 and 2020. In his first year as a starter in 2019, Taylor-Britt ranked third nationally with four forced fumbles, the highest total by a Husker since the 1999 season.