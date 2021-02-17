Nebraska’s Cain hits 1000 career points, Huskers upset #24 Northwestern

Nebraska center Kate Cain (31) playing in the game against the Illinois during an NCAA basketball game on Thursday Dec. 10, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Kate Cain matched a career-high with 22 points, Isabelle Bourne had 21 points and a career-best 17 rebounds, and Nebraska pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat No. 24 Northwestern 71-64.  Nebraska (10-9, 8-8 Big Ten) ended a four-game losing streak despite committing 28 turnovers, and swept the season series against Northwestern (11-5, 9-5).  Cain scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and Bourne added eight as Nebraska outscored the Wildcats 31-20. Lindsey Pulliam scored 22 points to lead Northwestern.  Jordan Hamilton added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

