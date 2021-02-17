Nebraska’s Cain hits 1000 career points, Huskers upset #24 Northwestern

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Eric Ayala scored 17 of his career-high 24 points in the first half and Maryland beat Nebraska 79-71 to sweep the regular-season series on consecutive nights. Maryland (13-10, 7-9 Big Ten) has won three straight, including a 64-50 victory over the Cornhuskers. That contest replaced the originally scheduled game on Jan. 16, which was postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Cornhusker program. Aaron Wiggins added 22 points for the Terrapins, who made 13 3-pointers. Teddy Allen led the Cornhuskers (5-14, 1-11) with 25 points, one shy of his career best.