NEST 529 $40K Dream Big Giveaway announced, looking for entries

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KCAU) – Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and First National Bank of Omaha announced the NEST 529 Big Dreams $40K Giveaway, which is open nationwide to children 10-years-old or younger.

Eight randomly-selected winners will each receive a $5,000 NEST 529 College Savings Plan account contribution.

Entries can be submitted online or by mail now through March 31, 2020.

“As families across the country save for their dreams of higher education, it is with great pride that we provide the tools, resources, and support to help turn those dreams into reality. Among these resources, scholarships such as the Big Dreams $40K Giveaway are the perfect opportunity to bolster winners’ savings while encouraging all who enter to envision and nurture their loved ones’ bright academic future,” Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante said.

NEST 529, an annual contest, has doubled the Big Dreams Giveaway this year to a total of $40,000.

Since 2015, NEST 529 has awarded more than $100,000 in Big Dreams scholarship contributions.

“At NEST 529, we are driven and inspired by our Account Owners’ dreams for their loved ones’ higher education goals. We work diligently to be the best possible partner on their savings journey, and we are delighted to continue raising the bar with the Big Dreams $40K Giveaway. It is our great pleasure to supplement our Account Owners’ contributions and to help inspire dialogue surrounding college savings for families nationwide,” said Deborah Goodkin, Managing Director, Savings Plans, First National Bank of Omaha.

NEST 529 is a tax-advantage 529 college savings plan and provides four plans to help make saving for college simple and affordable.

The Nebraska State Treasurer serves as the Program Trustee.

First National Bank of Omaha serves as Program Manager, and all investments are approved by the Nebraska Investment Council.

Families nationwide are saving for college using Nebraska’s 529 College Savings Plans, which may have more than 275,000 accounts, including over 89,000 in Nebraska alone.

First National Bank is a subsidiary of First National Bank of Nebraska.

First National and its affiliates have more than $23 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates.

Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, and Texas.

For full details about the contest and to enter the giveaway click here. You can also find additional information at NEST529.com and treasurer.nebraska.gov.

Latest Stories