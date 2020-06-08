Nebraska WR JD Spielman to enter NCAA transfer portal

Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) warms up before playing an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP/KCAU) – University of Nebraska WR JD Spielman has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

The senior out of Minnesota becomes the 14th scholarship Husker to leave the program this offseason.

Spielman would have been a senior in eligibility this fall.

Spielman earned all-conference accolades for the third straight year while starting all 12 games as a junior.

He led Nebraska in receptions (49), receiving yards (898), receiving touchdowns (5) and all-purpose yards (1,038).

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) holds off Purdue cornerback Simeon Smiley (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind. Spielman, one of the top receivers in Nebraska history, has entered his name in the transfer portal, the school confirmed Monday, June 8, 2020. Spielman is the first player to put together three straight 800-yard receiving seasons for the Cornhuskers and leaves No. 3 in career receptions and yards. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

His 898 receiving yards were a career-high and ranked sixth on Nebraska’s single-season list.

Spielman became the first Husker with three straight 800-yard receiving seasons, as he posted one of the top 10 receiving yards seasons in school history for the third straight year and leaves No. 3 in career receptions and yards.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost announced in March that Spielman had left the team to deal with an unspecified health matter and probably would miss all of spring practice.

It was unclear if he’s on track to graduate this summer, which would make him immediately eligible at his next school.

He is the son of Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.