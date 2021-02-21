Nebraska women take down Penn State, 87-72

(Courtesy Nebraska Athletics)

Lincoln – Isabelle Bourne tied her career high with 22 points and produced her third consecutive double-double by pulling down 11 rebounds to lead five Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska rolled to an 87-72 women’s basketball win over visiting Penn State on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

With the victory, Nebraska improved to 11-9 overall and 9-8 in the Big Ten, while Penn State slipped to 8-11 and 5-10 in the conference. Bourne who was coming off 21 points and a career-high 17 rebounds in a mid-week win at No. 24 Northwestern, hit 7-of-13 shots from the field while knocking down 7-of-10 free throws. She added two assists and two blocked shots while helping the Huskers secure another win despite the absence of starting forward Bella Cravens, who sat out for the second straight game with a lower leg injury.

Junior guard Sam Haiby added 18 points, including 15 in the second half, to go along with eight rebounds and a game-high six assists. Haiby also sank a career-high four three-pointers on just five attempts, as Nebraska knocked down a season-high 13 threes on the day. NU’s three-point total, which came on just 24 attempts, tied for the fourth-most threes by a Husker team in a game in school history.

Redshirt sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin contributed four threes of her own on six attempts on her way to a career-high 18 points. Scoggin scored her 18 points on just nine field goal attempts while adding a career-high five assists for the Huskers.

Senior Kate Cain pitched in 11 points, five rebounds and five blocked shots, while Annika Stewart rounded out the five Huskers in double figures with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including 2-of-3 from long range. Stewart’s points came in just seven minutes of game action, and they all came in a crucial three-minute stretch to close the first half and set the tone for the rest of the game.