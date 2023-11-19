IOWA CITY, IOWA (Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics) – The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team clinched the outright Big Ten title on Sunday with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-15 sweep of Iowa at XTream Arena in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,535.

The Huskers (27-0, 18-0 Big Ten) won their 35th all-time conference championship, including their fourth Big Ten title and first since 2017. With two matches remaining in the regular season at Wisconsin (Friday) and at Minnesota (Saturday), the Huskers have a three-game lead in the conference standings.

Merritt Beason had a match-high 12 kills, and Bekka Allick, Ally Batenhorst and Harper Murray all had nine kills. Allick hit .571 and added three blocks. Andi Jackson recorded seven kills and three blocks.

Lexi Rodriguez had 19 digs in the sweep. Murray and Bergen Reilly each had nine. Laney Choboy and Beason had eight apiece, while Choboy led the Huskers with a pair of aces.

Reilly finished with 37 assists, as the Huskers hit .233 with 46 kills. Iowa hit .121 with 30 kills.

Up Next: The Huskers will be on the road over Thanksgiving at No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday (3 p.m.) and at Minnesota on Saturday (8 p.m.).