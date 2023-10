LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Following the team’s win over then-undefeated and top-ranked Wisconsin, the Nebraska Huskers are now ranked #1 in the nation in the newest AVCA Coaches Poll.

Nebraska received 63 of the 64 first-place votes to claim the top spot, putting Big Red at #1 for the first time since Oct. 24, 2022.

The Huskers are off to a 19-0 start on the season, one win away from matching its 20-0 start during the 2008 season.