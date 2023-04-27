LINCOLN, Nebraska (KCAU) — It took only three days for all the tickets for all Volleyball Day in Nebraska to sell out after only three days of sale.

On August 30, the University of Nebraska in Lincoln will host the University of Nebraska in Omaha in a regular-season Volleyball match. Before that match, Wayne State University will play against the University of Nebraska in Kearney in an exhibition match.

Of the 82,900 tickets that were sold for the event, about 17,900 were sold to current season ticket holders, who had first dibs on the tickets with their sales opening one day early. The remainder of the tickets sold out in the two days the tickets were open to the public.

“Nebraska fans never cease to amaze me,” Nebraska Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said. “We knew the interest in this match would be extremely high, but to sell out Memorial Stadium is truly remarkable.”

According to Alberts, some have even said that there is a possibility that this could be the highest-attended NCAA Volleyball game on record or even the highest-attended women’s sporting event in American history.

According to a press release, the record for the largest volleyball game crowd for NCAA is when Nebraska played Wisconsin on Dec. 18, 2021, for the NCAA Championship. 18,755 people showed up to watch the game. The largest regular season game was just last year when Wisconsin hosted Florida and 16,833 people showed up to watch the game.

The most attended women’s sporting event ever was in March of 2022 when 91,553 people showed up to watch Barcelona play Real Madrid in Spain.