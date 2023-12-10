LINCOLN, NEBRASKA (KCAU) – No. 1 Nebraska volleyball def. No. 9 Arkansas 3-1 in the NCAA regional final in front of 8,713 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday night, securing a spot in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska trailed by six points early but battled back, finishing the first set on a 10-3 run to win the first set 26-24 and then took set two 25-14.

The third set was a back-and-forth battle, featuring 11 ties and five lead changes. Arkansas pulled away to win 25-21, forcing Nebraska to play a fourth set for the first time in the tournament.

The fourth set also went down to the wire, but the Huskers would hold on winning 25-23 on a Razorback service error.

The Huskers finished with a .194 hitting percentage while the defense held the Razorbacks to a .100 percentage.

Merritt Beason led Nebraska with 19 kills with Harper Murray adding 15 more. Lexi Rodriquez racked up 20 digs, followed by Bergen Reilly with 16, Laney Choboy with 13, Murray with 12 and Beason with 11.

Bekka Allick finished with a career-high 12 blocks as part of the team’s 17 total blocks.

Huskers advance to the NCAA Semifinal for the 17th time in program history and for the sixth time in the past nine seasons. The team finished the 2023 season with a perfect 21-0 home record for the first time since 2017 and for the 18th time in school history. The 21 home victories are a school record, eclipsing 20 home victories during the 2005 season.

Nebraska will face Pittsburgh on Dec. 14 in Tampa, Florida for their NCAA Semifinal matchup, set for a 2021 Final Four rematch with the Panthers. First serve yet to be determined.