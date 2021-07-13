Nebraska to host Fan Day on July 29

FILE- In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Nebraska fans fill General Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., during an NCAA college football game between Nebraska and South Alabama. Faced with the possibility college football games will be played in stadiums with reduced capacities as a safeguard against coronavirus, athletic administrators at schools with high ticket demand are making plans to determine who gets a seat. This is a particularly painful task for athletic director Bill Moos of Nebraska, which has sold out every home football game since 1962. The Cornhuskers are a year-round passion in his state. The season ticket renewal rate for the 2020 season is a robust 93 percent. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, file)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Husker fans can mark Thursday, July 29 on their calendar, with the annual Nebraska Football Fan Day set for that evening.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, with Fan Day annually being the best opportunity for fans to meet and greet Husker players, coaches and staff before the start of football season.

More information on the 2021 Nebraska Football Fan Day will be available in the coming days, including fan entrances, parking information, player seating maps, health guidelines, autograph policies and more.