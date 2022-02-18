Class A Team Scores
1. Millard South160.5
2.Lincoln East130.0
3.Papio-LaVista90.0
4.Columbus38.5
5.Grand Island84.0
T7.Norfolk62.0

Class B Team Scores
1.Bennington 139.5
2.Hastings107.0
3.Blair96.0
4.Waverly80.0
5.Beatrice73.5
14.Pierce34.5
19.South Sioux City22.5
T39.Wayne6.0
T44.West Point-Beemer0.0

Class C Team Scores
1.Aquinas Catholic 129.0
2.Central City85.5
3.Crofton/Bloomfield80.0
4.David City74.5
5.Battle Creek72.0
23.Norfolk Catholic21.0
31.BRLD13.0
T51.Oakland-Craig1.0
T53.Cedar Catholic0.0
T53.Ponca0.0

Class D Team Scores
1.Sutherland116.0
2Mullen71.0
3Winside64.0
4Plainview63.5
5Tyaher Central58.0
T22.Wisner-Pilger22.0
T26.Guardian Angels Central Catholic20.0
40.Pender12.0
T58.Stanton2.0
T63.Osmond0.0

Class Girl’s Team Scores
1.South Sioux City65.0
2.Norfolk53.5
3.Yutan44.0
4.Wisner-Pilger38.0
5.Pierce36.0
T7.Crofton31.0
25.Winnebago13.0
T38.BRLD5.0
T43.Battle Creek3.0
T43.Stanton3.0
T50.Norfolk Catholic3.0
T52.Wayne1.0