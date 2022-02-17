Class A Team Scores
1.Millard South85.0
2. Lincoln East54.0
3. Columbus 50.5
4. Norfolk46.0
5.Papillion-La Vista44.0

Class B Team Scores
1.Bennington 63.5
2. Hastings58.0
3.Waverly51.0
4.Blair49.0
5. Broken Bow37.5
12.Pierce21.5
28.South Sioux City7.5
T41.Wayne0
T41.West Point-Beemer0

Class C Team Scores
1.Aquinas Catholic 68.0
2.Milford49.0
3.Valentine41.0
4.Crofton/Bloomfield40.0
5.O’Neill38.0
7.Battle Creek37
T24.Norfolk Catholic9.0
T35.BRLD4.0
T46.Cedar Catholic0
T46.Ponca0
T46.Oakland-Craig0

Class D Team Scores
1.Sutherland 62.0
2.Winside 43.5
3.Thayer Central 43.0
4.Mullen30.0
5.Howells-Dodge 29.0
8.Plainview27.0
T22.Pender11.0
T28.Wisner-Pilger10.0
T28.Guardian Angels Central Catholic10.0
T52.Osmond0
T52.Stanton0