|Class A Team Scores
|1.
|Millard South
|85.0
|2.
|Lincoln East
|54.0
|3.
|Columbus
|50.5
|4.
|Norfolk
|46.0
|5.
|Papillion-La Vista
|44.0
|Class B Team Scores
|1.
|Bennington
|63.5
|2.
|Hastings
|58.0
|3.
|Waverly
|51.0
|4.
|Blair
|49.0
|5.
|Broken Bow
|37.5
|12.
|Pierce
|21.5
|28.
|South Sioux City
|7.5
|T41.
|Wayne
|0
|T41.
|West Point-Beemer
|0
|Class C Team Scores
|1.
|Aquinas Catholic
|68.0
|2.
|Milford
|49.0
|3.
|Valentine
|41.0
|4.
|Crofton/Bloomfield
|40.0
|5.
|O’Neill
|38.0
|7.
|Battle Creek
|37
|T24.
|Norfolk Catholic
|9.0
|T35.
|BRLD
|4.0
|T46.
|Cedar Catholic
|0
|T46.
|Ponca
|0
|T46.
|Oakland-Craig
|0
|Class D Team Scores
|1.
|Sutherland
|62.0
|2.
|Winside
|43.5
|3.
|Thayer Central
|43.0
|4.
|Mullen
|30.0
|5.
|Howells-Dodge
|29.0
|8.
|Plainview
|27.0
|T22.
|Pender
|11.0
|T28.
|Wisner-Pilger
|10.0
|T28.
|Guardian Angels Central Catholic
|10.0
|T52.
|Osmond
|0
|T52.
|Stanton
|0