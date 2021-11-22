Nebraska starting QB Martinez out with injury against #17 Iowa

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) looks to pass against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez will miss the Cornhuskers’ season finale against 17th-ranked Iowa because of a shoulder injury. That word from coach Scott Frost. Redshirt freshman Logan Smothers will make his first start Friday. Martinez was injured in the first half against Wisconsin on Saturday and was able to finish the game. Martinez had a more thorough examination when the team returned to Lincoln. Martinez is 15-23 as the Cornhuskers’ fourth-year starter. He has not announced if he will return in 2022 to use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA is allowing because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories