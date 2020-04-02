Nebraska starting guard Cam Mack to transfer

Nebraska guard Cam Mack shoots against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

LINCOLN, NE – After the worst season of Nebraska men’s basketball since 1945, a third player has entered the transfer portal this off-season with starting point guard Cam Mack.

Mack made the announcement on his Twitter account, saying that he was transferring for “family reasons.”

In his one year as the Huskers starting point guard Mack averaged 12 points per game, along with 6.4 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per night, and recorded the program’s first triple double in a win over Purdue.

Mack stated he still plans on testing the NBA waters, while maintaining his academic eligibility in tact.