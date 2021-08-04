Nebraska practicing with sense of urgency on offense

LINCOLN, NE — Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick met with members of the media following day five of fall camp Wednesday. Lubick spoke on Wednesday’s practice and the focus of fall camp.



“We were happy with today,” Lubick said of the Huskers’ return to practice after the team had Tuesday off. “It is always a big concern when guys take a day off. Just getting that sense of urgency and snapping right back into it. We were happy. Far from perfect but the intent was there and the mindset was there which is what we were looking for.”



Lubick discussed what he is looking for from offensive players during fall camp, specifically at the running back position.



“Consistency,” he said. “And that’s not just at running back. That’s every position. Who can we count on to do the right assignment? We ask our right and left backs to do a lot. We ask our pass protection to run down the middle. We ask them to catch balls. So who can do that the best on a consistent basis? And that’s really every position. That’s the quarterback. That’s the offensive line. And that’s the receivers as well.”



Lubick also commented on the strength of the tight end position, which the media noted drew the attention of NFL scouts during the portion of practice open to the media.



“The NFL scouts should be looking at those guys,” Lubick said. “I think my last year at Oregon we had three tight ends that all went to the NFL. These are the best two (Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek) I have ever been around from consistency, leadership and just the way they practice. (Tight ends) Coach (Sean) Beckton does a great job with them. They are making plays. We ask a lot from our tight ends because they have to be the point of attack in the run game but we also split them out as wide receivers. And they have to be able to make plays in the passing game. So it is a lot on them mentally and physically, and they have done great. They are leaders of our football team. The way they lead by example and how hard they practice is contagious and spreads to other guys.”



The Huskers will return to the practice field Thursday morning for their sixth day of fall camp. Nebraska kicks off its season on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Illinois at Noon on FOX.