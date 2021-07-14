Former Husker linebacker Trev Alberts names as new UNL Athletic Director

FILE – In this March 13, 2011, file photo, University of Nebraska at Omaha athletic director Trev Alberts speaks to the media during a news conference in Omaha, Neb. Trev Alberts has turned down an interview for the vacant athletic director’s job at Nebraska. Alberts wrote in an email to the Omaha athletic department staff Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, that the Nebraska search firm contacted him and that after “prayerful consideration” he let the firm know he would not be a candidate. The Nebraska job has been open since Shawn Eichorst was fired two weeks ago. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has hired former star linebacker Trev Alberts as its new athletic director.

University of Nebraska Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green made the announcement Wednesday.

Alberts has been the athletic director at the University of Nebraska-Omaha since 2009. He will fill the job that opened with the retirement of Bill Moos.

“It is such a tremendous honor to have this opportunity to lead Husker Athletics. UNL has incredibly talented coaches and student athletes, and a fan base like no other program in the country” Alberts said. “The future of Big Red is bright. I can’t wait to join the Husker Athletics team and get going.”

Alberts earned All-American honors when he played at Nebraska from 1990 to 1993. He later played for the Indianapolis Colts after he was the fifth overall pick in the 1994 draft.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said that Alberts has been passionate about Nebraska since his play with the Huskers, saying he has gained “tremendous experience in collegiate athletics.”

“He knows how to help build competitive, winning programs and is committed to long-term success. He knows how to navigate the complex financial aspects of a media-driven business. He remains a student athlete at heart and prioritizes student success, on and off the playing field. I am so pleased to welcome this Husker back home to Husker Nation,” Green added.

Alberts will become the 14th Athletic Director in the program’s history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.