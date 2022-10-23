LINCOLN, NEBRAKSA (KCAU) – Nebraska men’s basketball hit the hometown hardwood Sunday night for the first time of the 2022-23 season hosting Chadron State in the first of their two exhibition games, with the Huskers scoring fast and free while forcing 18 turnovers in the 87-60 win over the Eagles.
Nebraska men’s basketball opens 2022-23 season with exhibition win against Chadron State
by: Noah Sacco
