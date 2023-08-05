BARCELONA, SPAIN (KCAU) – Nebraska men’s basketball went wheels up to Spain for their foreign tour this week and the Big Red had big showing in their trio of games overseas, cruising past Cataluna All-stars in Barcelona to finish out international competition with a 3-0 record.

After an 89-84 win over the Madrid All-Stars on Monday and a 86-83 win over the Valencia All-Stars on Wednesday, the Huskers had a much more comfortable win in Saturday’s 82-62 victory. Freshman Eli Rice led the charge with 16 points and 3 triples while six Huskers ended in double digit scoring. Consistent effort across the board as the team shot 56 percent from the field with 10 threes.

Nebraska wraps up its trip tomorrow before returning home on Monday.