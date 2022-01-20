Lincoln — The Nebraska men’s basketball game at No. 19 Ohio State scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22, in Columbus, Ohio, has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Husker program.

With players currently in health and safety protocol, Nebraska fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum, with fewer than seven scholarship players available.

The programs will coordinate with the Big Ten Conference office to reschedule the game.

Nebraska’s next scheduled game is against No. 8 Wisconsin on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 8 p.m., at Pinnacle Bank Arena.