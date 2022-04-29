LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska center Cam Jurgens became the first Husker taken in the 2021 National Football League Draft, as he was a second-round pick (No. 51 overall) by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jurgens, a 6-foot-3, 303-pound center from Beatrice, Neb., became the highest-drafted Husker since Prince Amukamara in 2011, and NU’s first second-round selection since Ameer Abdullah and Randy Gregory were both tabbed in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Jurgens was Nebraska’s starting center in 31 of the Huskers’ 32 games from 2019 to 2021, including the final 18 games of his collegiate career. He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 when he was also a member of the Rimington Trophy Watch List. Nebraska’s Offensive Lineman of the Year, Jurgens helped the Huskers ranked 20th nationally in total offense in 2021. In 2019, less than a year after he made a position switch from tight end to center, Jurgens started every game at center as a redshirt freshman, becoming the first Husker freshman (true or redshirt) to start a game at center since the NCAA restored freshmen eligibility in 1972.

Prior to Jurgens’ selection tonight by the Eagles, the last Husker offensive linemen taken in the top three rounds was Spencer Long, who was a third-round pick in 2014. Jurgens is the third Husker offensive linemen taken in the last two years, joining 2021 draft picks Matt Farniok and Brenden Jaimes. Jurgens is also the first Husker center drafted since Josh Sewell in 2004.