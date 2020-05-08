University of Nebraska freezing tuition for 2 years

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska will freeze tuition rates for the next two school years, citing the financial hardship many students and their families face in the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The university’s president, Ted Carter, announced the freeze on Thursday for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.

It applies to in-state and out-of-state students, including undergraduates, graduate, and doctoral students.

Carter says that when the pandemic is over, Nebraska will need an educated workforce to help with the state’s recovery.