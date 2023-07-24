NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska football has a rich history of winning in the trenches. No one did it better than the 1994 Nebraska offensive line. In partnership with the Norfolk Area Sports Council, the ‘Original Pipeline’ made its way to Norfolk on Saturday night.

Marking only the second time ever the players have come together, ‘Original Pipeline’ members Rob Zatechka, Zach Wiegert, Joel Wilks, Aaron Graham, Brenden Stai, and Vershan Jackson hit the mics for a panel discussion.

The group reminisced on how the unit came to fruition, their favorite moments from the 1994 National Championship season, and more. Meanwhile, the former Huskers held an auction with a portion of the proceeds being used to continue building the offensive line at Nebraska. A special group that left a legacy for Big Red while hoping to sustain it for current and future Huskers.

“We’re very fortunate to be a part of something special and I think what we’re doing here is trying to get the next generation of Nebraska Football teams to adopt the offensive line as a tool to win,” Wiegert said.

“It’s a blast and a good time. We don’t get together very often, so it’s really fun to do this and try to make a difference while we’re doing it. But, it’s also just like a reunion seeing each other. We’re selling some stuff to try and raise money and give back and try to help the O-line and do everything we can to get the best players we can to help the university. So, it’s been fun,” Wilks highlighted.