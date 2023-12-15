TAMPA, Flo. (KCAU) — KCAU 9 will be broadcasting the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship when the Nebraska Huskers face off against the Texas Longhorns on Sunday.

Coverage of the game will begin Sunday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. CT as the teams play in the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The game will be airing on ABC stations around the country.

The Huskers (33-1) are looking to obtain their 6th title in the program’s history. It would also be the first championship title since 2017, according to the NCAA. Meanwhile, Texas (27-4) is looking for its second consecutive title and fourth in their history.

Nebraska swept Pittsburg in the semifinal match Thursday night, only trailing four rallies the entire match. Both teams were seeded No. 1 in their regional with Nebraska the overall No. 1 seed.

“These guys thrive in the big moments,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “I had no idea how they’d play, such a big stage. A couple of players have been on this stage but most of our starters have not. They love the big show.”

Meanwhile, Texas also played Thursday night, beating Wisconsin, 3-1.