Quarterback Dylan Raiola, one of the top high school football recruits in the country, announced Monday he will sign with Nebraska after months of being a verbal commitment to Georgia.

Raiola, whose father played for Nebraska and uncle is a current assistant coach, made his announcement with a poem posted to social media.

“No longer a cog in some powerhouse machine, But a quarterback, with an even grander ambition unseen,” Raiola wrote in his post.

The early signing period of high school recruits starts Wednesday, when Raiola and other recruits can make their college decisions official by signing a national letter of intent.

When Raiola signs, he will become one of the highest-rated recruits to ever join Nebraska. He has played high school football in Texas and Arizona before transferring to Georgia this year and playing at Buford High School, a traditional power northwest of Atlanta.

Nebraska is the third commitment for Raiola, who initially pledged to Ohio State in 2022 before switching to Georgia in May.

Raiola’s father, Dominic, was a star offensive lineman for Nebraska in the late 1990s who started more than 200 NFL games with the Detroit Lions. Raiola’s uncle, Donovan, is the current offensive line coach for Nebraska under head coach Matt Rhule.

Nebraska, a program that claims five national titles, has not even qualified for a bowl game since 2016.

The Cornhuskers went 5-7 last season, with one of the worst offenses in the country.

Nebraska ranked 129th in the country in passing offense.