LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Huskers men’s basketball team will be crossing the Atlantic Ocean in just a few days as Big Red is set to pack their bags for its foreign tour, departing for Spain on Friday.

The Huskers will be making stops in Madrid, Valencia, and Barcelona while playing once in each city against international teams. This will be Nebraska’s first foreign trip since its Italy excursion in 2019. Also, this marks the second time the program has traveled to Spain.

Not only does the program believe the trip will be a good basketball opportunity, but it will also allow the team to share new experiences and bond away from home.

“These trips, to me, it’s all about bonding. It’s all about chemistry and the opportunity to go over to a beautiful country and really learn a lot about their culture and we’ve got a lot of sightseeing things that we’ll do over there and just looking forward to getting our guys over there on a trip where they can really spend a lot of quality time together,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said.

“Taking on a new opportunity. I’m looking forward to taking another step in my development, playing on a bigger stage, and just playing in front of the fans. I know it’s going to be a whole different atmosphere and it’s all exciting,” Nebraska junior guard Brice Williams added.

During the trip, the Huskers will play three games. The team is slated to start off with a matchup in Madrid on July 30th against the Madrid All-Stars followed by games in Valencia and Barcelona on August 2nd and August 5th. Nebraska will face the Valencia All-Stars and Cataluna All-Stars in those games.