LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – If you’re a Huskers hoops fan, there’s plenty of reason to be excited as this year’s Nebraska squad held its first official practice.

Big Red finished last season with a 16-16 record, earning nine Big Ten wins. Coming into the 2023-24 year, head coach Fred Hoiberg will be without three of its top five leading scorers, shouldering the scoring load to Juwan Gary and Keisei Tominaga.

The late-season emergence of Tominaga elevated the Huskers toward the end of last season as he scored at least 20 or more points in seven of the last nine games. It’s that experience that Hoiberg feels will be key for the the team’s success.

“One thing that I’ve really been impressed with in this group is the competitive spirit. Every day, you know exactly what you’re going to get from these guys. There’s a physicality with this group. There’s a lot of experience with this group. We have nine players on our roster that have four years or more experience. We have the oldest team in the Big Ten, and that matters. These guys are battle tested,” Hoiberg emphasized.