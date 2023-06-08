SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached is the Nebraska Huskers Big Ten Conference schedule.

The Huskers will play four conference games at Memorial Stadium and five on the road. Also new to the Big Ten is the Flex Protect Plus schedule model, which offers a mix of rotation opponents as well as protected games.

Each Big Ten team is still set to play a nine-game conference schedule, with each each member set to play every conference opponent at least twice in a four-year period. One matchup will be at home while the other will be away.

Similarly, the Big Ten is set to schedule 11 protected matchups that will be played annually. Nebraska’s lone annual protected game is its annual Heroes Game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Black Friday.

OPPONENTS

Home – Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Wisconsin

Away – Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA