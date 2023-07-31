LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The first day of fall practice is a day circled on the calendar of many players, coaches, and fans. That’s certainly not an exception for the Huskers, who held its first official fall training camp practice earlier today.

A big day for Big Red as it means they’re that much closer to the season opener. The program is in the midst of the first year of the Matt Rhule era, with Nebraska giving the starting quarterback nod to Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims.

The six-foot-four junior aims to display his dual-threat abilities in the Big Ten, accounting for more than 5,500 yards of total offense in 23 games with the Yellow Jackets.

With the roster full of returners as well as fresh faces, the intra-squad competition has helped push the team to be better.

“It’s going to be a really fun, competitive camp. All the guys are really unselfish and good competition is going to push everyone, it’s been really nice,” Huskers junior linebacker Nick Henrich said.

“Having guys that played a lot of snaps, seeing a bunch of different looks on defense, knowing what’s coming, and knowing how to break down film and help the younger guys advance their skills,” Huskers junior offensive lineman Turner Corcoran added.

“The older guys here are really focused and I think they’re sick and tired of being sick and tired. As I said to them, all we’re trying to do is earn the right to walk into Minnesota with confidence,” Huskers head coach Matt Rhule highlighted. “I was pleased. I had a lot of fun out there with them today, I really did.”