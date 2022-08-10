SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Big Red is looking to flip the script on the last few seasons, hoping to pick up the program’s first winning season since 2016 and the first winning year in the Scott Frost era.

After a 3-9 finish and only winning one Big Ten game last year, the Huskers hope the team’s work throughout the offseason can help them take the next step and win more games.

One notable player they will be without this season is longtime quarterback Adrian Martinez. The Fresno native transferred to Kansas State after being a part of the program since 2018. But, Nebraska hopes its next quarterback can step up and contribute. Quarterback Casey Thompson spoke on how he feels about the team as they continue working up until their first game.

“This is the best that we’ve looked as a team since I’ve been here. The last few weeks of fall camp…offense, defense, and special teams…we have more depth. We have a lot of guys making plays on both sides of the ball. Whether that is in one-on-ones, in seven-on-sevens, or in team periods. It’s gone both ways throughout the practices during training camp and I’m really excited about where we’re at. But, I’m a perfectionist. I want us to take the next step as a team. We have to get better as an offense, as a team, and I have to get better as a quarterback,” Thompson said.