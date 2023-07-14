SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Courtesy of the Sioux City Community School District) – Heisman trophies might outshine hole-in-ones at the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation’s Golf Fore Education Classic on Monday, July 31 at the Sioux City Country Club. The annual event will get underway with a shotgun start at noon.

This year’s event will feature a lineup of football legends, all donating their time to support the Foundation’s mission to advance education for students in the Sioux City Community School District. Those attending the Golf Fore Education Class include:

Johnny Rodgers – Nebraska’s first Heisman winner in 1972 who led the Huskers to the first two national titles in school history (1970 and 1971)

Mike Rozier – 1983 Heisman Trophy Winner, rushing for over 2,000 yards on one of the most prolific offenses of all time

Eric Crouch – 2001 Heisman Trophy Winner, breaking multiple school records during his time with the Nebraska Cornhuskers

Tommie Frazier – 1993-1995 Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback who led the Huskers to national championships in 1994 and 1995

Ricky Simmons – Nebraska Cornhusker wide receiver from 1979-1983

Jay Foreman – Nebraska Cornhusker linebacker and NFL player for the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, and New York Giants

The football greats will golf alongside event participants. Limited foursome spots and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Lunch will be provided before the shotgun start and a brief awards ceremony will immediately follow the event.