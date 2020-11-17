Nebraska football focused on improving on first win of the season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers finally got their first win of the 2020 season by beating the Penn State Nittany Lions 30-23 at home. After the win, the focus now for the huskers is building off of it to improve themselves as the season continues.

“We did some good things, some really good things and some things we get a lot better at. So I was pleased with the improvement, but still some things to fix,” said head coach Scott Frost. “It’s always better to do those after you win a game.”

“It’s more of a process. You’re never where you want to be and you’re always a little bit better than you were,” said redshirt freshman QB Luke McCaffery. “We’re striving every day, every single one of us to get better, and we always know that we can get better. There were good plays. And there were some mistakes. So throughout all that it’s just being able to learn and get better from it.”