Nebraska football focused on improvement in 2020

Nothing is more frustrating than having a win in your grasp and not be able to finish, but that was the reality for a lot of Nebraska football games last year. The Huskers had four of their seven losses coming by seven points or less.

That includes three losses that all came within the final two minutes or in overtime. Just flip those three games and the Huskers would have had an 8-4 record, changing the tune in Lincoln quite a bit. It’s something the players and coaches have stressed in the offseason, knowing that while the wins haven’t added up in the frost era the way fans had hoped. The guys on the team know how close the program is to getting back to winning seasons.

“Be humble. We’re not trying to throw any high expectations everywhere,” said junior CB Cam Taylor-Britt. “We’re just focusing on the now and getting better right now. Our motto was ‘day by day’ and that’s what we’re gonna stick to.”

“Losing games last year that we know we shouldn’t have is definitely a motivator,” senior DL Ben Stille said. “And I feel like it can be an advantage to lay low and be the underdog. I think in a lot of scenarios it can pay off.”

I think its closer than people think. I think we just gotta do what we gotta do. I think this program is turning around. I think Coach Frost is setting up a good plan,” said senior OL Brenden Jaimes. “But it takes time and I think a lot of people don’t realize that. But he needs to get the players he wants on the field and once he does that, everything else will take off.”