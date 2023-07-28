LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska football assistant coach Bob Wager has resigned from his position after receiving a citation for a driving offense.

Wager was pulled over near Pinnacle Bank Arena around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Lincoln Police Department. He was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content above .15

Additionally, he received four other citations: carless driving, having an open alcohol container in vehicle, refusal of a preliminary test, and refusal of chemical test.

Wager was set to take part in his first year as a member of the Huskers coaching staff working with the tight end group under first-year head coach Matt Rhule. As a result of the move, Josh Martin will be elevated to a full-time assistant role on the staff. Martin has seven years of experience at the FBS level, coaching the tight ends at Arizona State and Southern Methodist University.

In a statement from Wager, he said “It is with great remorse that I resign from my position as assistant football coach at the University of Nebraska. Earlier this week I received a citation for a driving offense that I regret immensely. I am grateful for the opportunity extended to me, and sincerely sorry for any negativity my poor decision has brought to my family, our team, our staff, and all those that I have disappointed.”