Nebraska football adamant on return to games this fall

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KCAU) – Even over Zoom, no one left Scott Frost’s Monday afternoon press conference with any questions on where Nebraska’s head football coach lands on the issue of moving the Big Ten’s season to the spring.

“Our University is committed to playing no matter what, no matter what that looks like and how that looks,” said Frost. “We want to play no matter who it is or where it is.”

According to a report from the Dan Patrick Show, Nebraska is one of two teams who voted against moving football to the spring, the other being Iowa. Coach Frost said that through discussions he’s had with the university that the entire school is 100% in favor of playing this fall, and that his players safety would actually be better by staying in Lincoln.

“The virus is going to be here whether we play football or not,” Frost said. “I feel 100 percent certain that the safest place for our football players, in regards to the coronavirus, is right here, where there is structure, testing, medical supervision.”