Nebraska excited for transfer Derrick Walker to make debut in next game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Junior forward Derrick Walker is set to make is season debut for the Husker men’s basketball team on Sunday against Indiana.

The Tennessee transfer was suspended 11 games this season for violating team and NCAA rules during his time with the Volunteers. Walker sat out the entirety of last season as well due to NCAA transfer rules.

“I don’t even know where to start, it’s been a while,” Walker said on Monday. “Not saying I’m the guy, but hopefully I’m the guy that can help us with energy, help us gain a little more confidence.”

Walker will help the Husker frontcourt after appearing in 64 games for the Volunteers in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. As a sophomore, he played in 30 games as a reserve as Tennessee reached the 2019 Sweet 16 before falling to Purdue. He helped the Volunteers win an SEC regular-season title as a freshman, playing in 34 games and averaging 1.9 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 60 percent from the field.

“Derrick is a very popular player on this team,” Hoiberg said. “He’s a good finisher around the basket. He’s got experience. So yeah, he’ll absolutely help us.”