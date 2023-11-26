SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Nebraska volleyball (28-1) was selected as the No. 1 overall seed for the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this Friday and Saturday. The Huskers won the Big Ten title this season and are making its 42nd straight NCAA tournament appearance.

Meanwhile, the 10-time defending BIG EAST champs of No. 3 seed Creighton (27-4) will appear in the NCAA Tournament for the 12th straight season and 13th time overall, also set to host the first two rounds of the tourney for the fifth time in program history.

No. 8 seed Northern Iowa (26-6) landed in the Wisconsin quarter of the bracket and will play its first two rounds at the University of Wisconsin’s UW Fieldhouse in Madison.

No. 7 seed Iowa State (20-9) is back in the tournament for the 17th time in program history and with play their first two rounds at the host site of Oregon.

