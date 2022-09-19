SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Another Nebraska football coach will be looking for a new job as the program announced the firing of defensive coordinator Erik Chinander following the team’s 42-14 loss to Oklahoma this past weekend.

The move comes after Nebraska’s 1-3 start as the team’s defense has allowed over 35 points per game while also allowing an average of 514 yards per game. In Big Red’s last two matchups, they’ve yielded a combined 94 points.

Chinander is the second Huskers coach fired within the last two weeks along with former head coach Scott Frost, who parted ways with the program on September 11th.

Pender native and Nebraska special teams coordinator Bill Busch will step into the defensive coordinator role.