LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Here’s a look at the highlights from Nebraska’s 86-70 win over Big Ten leader Indiana at Pinnacle Bank Arena on January 3rd, 2023. The Huskers improve to 12-2 on the season, matching the program’s best start since the 1990-91 season.

Up next for Nebraska is a road game at Wisconsin on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.