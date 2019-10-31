Nebraska cruises to exhibition win over Doane in Hoiberg’s first game

(Nebraska Athletics Release)

Lincoln – Dachon Burke Jr. had 15 points to lead five Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska overcame a slow start and rolled to a 91-63 win over Doane University in an exhibition game Wednesday

evening.

Burke, who sat out last season after transferring from Robert Morris, hit 6-of-9 shots from the field, including a trio of 3-pointers, as Nebraska won its 17th straight exhibition contest.

Freshman Samri Curtis came off the bench for 12 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, while Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Kevin Cross, and Haanif Cheatham added 10 apiece for the winners. Cross posed a double-double as he snared 10 rebounds in 18 minutes, while Cam Mack had five points, eight of the Huskers’ 22 assists and seven boards.

In all, 11 Huskers broke into the scoring column as Nebraska’s 91 points were the most in an exhibition game since 2016.

The Huskers spotted Doane an early 10-2 lead before taking command on the defensive end. NU held the Tigers to one field goal over the next 14 minutes, as part of a 31-3 spurt to build a 20-point lead, at 33-13.

NU’s reserves handled most of the offensive load, accounting for 21 first half points, while starting point guard Cam Mack had seven assists and six boards in the first stanza to help the Huskers shoot 51 percent from the field.

Burke, who battled foul trouble in the first half, had a hot hand in the opening minutes of the second half, scoring NU’s first eight points as the Huskers pushed the margin to 27 after a Yvan Ouedraogo basket with 16:42 left. From there, NU never led by fewer than 17 points the rest of the way.

On the night, the Huskers shot 53 percent from the field while holding the Tigers to 36 percent shooting.

Anthony Laravie led Doane with 13 points and was the only Tigers in double figures.

The Huskers officially open the Fred Hoiberg era next Tuesday, Nov. 5, when Nebraska hosts UC Riverside. Tipoff is at 8 p.m.