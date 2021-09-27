Nebraska continues to look for ways to dig out of the rut despite second-half dominance by the Blackshirts

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN (KCAU) – Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost said after the loss to Oklahoma on Sept. 25th that, “It felt like the same movie.” That feature film played on repeat for the Nebraska Huskers (2-3, 0-2) last Saturday, as continuous special teams errors found their spot at crucial moments en route to their 23-20 overtime loss to Michigan State.

In spite of the Blackshirt defense giving up no first downs and just 14 yards on the second half, it would serve as an afterthought as the Huskers were once again their own worst enemy. Both Frost and his players know they can’t let Top 20 upset opportunities keep slipping through their fingers, and time is running out if they are going to turn a corner.

Nebraska hosts Northwestern on Oct. 2 at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.