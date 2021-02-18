Nebraska Class A and D state wrestling championship highlights and results

Nebraska Class D Siouxland state championship matches:
106 – Eli Lanham (Plainveiw) def. Hayden Neeman (Superior) 4-1
120 – Scout Ashburn (Plainview ) def. Dayton Gipe (Sandhills Valley) 4-2
138 – Nolan Blevins (Weeping Water) def. Keagan Mosel (Plainview) 7-5
Nebraska Class A Siouxland state championship matches:
106 – Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) def. Gabe Turman (Lincoln East) 2-1
160 – Antrell Taylor (Millard South) def. Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 18-5
170 – Blayze Standley (Columbus) def. Austin Miller (Norfolk) 5-2