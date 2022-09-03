LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s tussle with North Dakota into the fourth quarter Saturday surely won’t turn down the heat on Scott Frost, but the Cornhuskers’ coach said his team can build off the 38-17 victory.

Anthony Grant ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns, with the second one breaking a tie late in the third quarter and helping Nebraska shake loose from its opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision.

The Cornhuskers (1-1) bounced back from their loss to Northwestern in Ireland last week and ended a seven-game losing streak with their first win since Oct. 2.

Nebraska scored on its opening possession for a second straight week but not again until the third quarter. Boos rained down on the Huskers as they jogged off the field at half tied at 7.

Casey Thompson’s 19-yard pass to Nate Boerkircher and Timmy Bleekrode’s 46-yard field goal put the Huskers up 17-7 in the middle of the third quarter. But the Fighting Hawks (0-1) scored twice in just under four minutes to tie it again.

Isaiah Smith broke a 63-yard run to the Nebraska 6 before Brady Stevens kicked a 23-yard field goal. The Hawks got the ball right back on Wyatt Pedigo’s interception, and Tyler Hoosman scored two plays later from the 3.

Thompson then drove the Huskers 75 yards in five plays, with Grant breaking a 46-yard run to give them the lead for good. The Huskers scored two touchdowns in the last six minutes to put away the Hawks.

The Hawks punted on their first four possessions before going 80 yards in 16 plays to tie it 7-7 at half. Tommy Schuster converted a third-and-12 and a fourth-and-1 before flipping a 1-yard touchdown pass to Adam Zavalney just before half.