LINCOLN, NE (KCAU) – Darin Erstad, Shane Komine, and Alex Gordon have become synonymous with Nebraska baseball. On Friday evening, the Huskers paid homage to the legendary All-American trio, retiring their jerseys for the first time in program history prior to Friday’s home game with Illinois.

It was only fitting that former hurler Komine tossed out the first pitch. The first two-time, first team All-American in program history ended his career first in starts, wins and strikeouts to name a few. Erstad matched him at the plate, finishing with a school record 261 hits while taking the Huskers to the postseason four times as head coach from 2012-2019.

Kansas City Royals All-Star and World Series champion Alex Gordon was the third and final honoree of the event. One of the most revered players in college baseball history, Gordon was the 2005 National Player of the Year among other yearly awards. A moment that came full circle for Gordon, returning to the place that catapulted his baseball career and holds special memories for fans and the Husker legends.

“I remember the first day I could sign to go to the University of Nebraska, I did with Dave Van Horn and it was a dream come true,” Gordon said. “Just gonna try to soak it in with my family and those guys and enjoy the moment and hopefully be a good representation of the first jerseys retired.”