Nebraska baseball and softball sweep respective doubleheaders Saturday afternoon

(Courtesy Nebraska Athletics)

Baseball recap:

After needing a late-inning rally to win 6-4 in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader the Nebraska baseball team scored early and often in game two on its way to a 17-5 victory to complete the doubleheader sweep. The Huskers have now won the series against the Gophers and will go for the four-game sweep tomorrow at Noon.

Chaska, Minn., native Luke Roskam hit two home runs in game two, including a grand slam in the bottom of the first. They were Roskam’s 15th and 16th career home runs, while the senior ended the game with a career-high six RBIs.

Along with Roskam’s two homers, Cam Chick and Leighton Banjoff also added home runs. NU pounded out 11 hits while the Gophers were limited two four.

Jake Bunz allowed just two hits over 4.0 shutout innings in his third start of the year. Bunz cruised through the first three innings before Minnesota started the fourth with a walk and a single, but the left hander bounced back with three straight strikeouts. Bunz matched career highs with 4.0 innings and five strikeouts.

Nebraska jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first on Roskam’s grand slam. Joe Acker led off the inning with a single and Jaxon Hallmark followed with a walk. Minnesota starter Patrick Fredrickson responded with a fly out and ground out before he loaded the bases with a two-out walk to Max Anderson. Roskam stepped in and lifted the second pitch of his at bat over the fence in right-center field for his second home run of the season.

The Husker offense blew the game open in the third with eight runs, staring with Chick’s two-run mammoth blast to right field. NU sent 11 batters to the plat in the inning and Chick notched his second extra-base hit of the frame when he delivered a RBI double.

The Gophers got on the board in the top of the fifth when they took advantage of a Husker error, but NU responded with four more runs in the bottom of the frame. After Anderson drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, Hallmark scored on a passed ball and then Roskam came to the plate again and hit a two-run homer to nearly the exact spot he hit his grand slam in the first inning.

Banjoff added a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, his first home run of the season, pushing Nebraska’s lead to 17-1.

Minnesota hit their own grand slam in the top of the seventh, as Ronald Sweeny put a home run into the visitor’s bullpen, taking advantage of two walks earlier in the inning. It was not enough though as the game ended after the top of the seventh due to run rule.

The Huskers and Gophers finish their four-game series tomorrow, with first pitch set for Noon.

Softball recap:

Senior Olivia Ferrell was one out away from her first career no-hitter, as her performance led the Nebraska softball team to a 10-2 five-inning victory and completed a doubleheader sweep of the Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium.

Ferrell took a no-hitter into the fifth and final inning and quickly retired the first two batters. Following a walk, an error extended the game before a two-out infield single spoiled the no-hitter and the shutout. Despite narrowly missing the no-hitter, Ferrell (5-4) did not allow an earned run in a complete-game effort, tossing a one-hitter with five strikeouts.

Behind Ferrell’s effort, Nebraska (9-6) swept the doubleheader and clinched a series victory over Penn State (0-15) by winning the first three games of the four-game series. Vanessa Oatley (0-2) took the loss, allowing nine runs (seven earned) in 3.1 innings. Most of the damage was done in Nebraska’s eight-run fourth inning, the Huskers’ highest-scoring inning this season.

Offensively, Nebraska scored a season-high 10 runs and produced 11 hits, one shy of its season high. Eight Huskers scored at least once and six drove in at least one run. Freshmen Billie Andrews and Sydney Gray and junior Anni Raley paced the NU attack with two hits each. Andrews finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a pair of runs, Gray was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and two RBIs and Raley went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Senior Rylie Unzicker had a two-run double in her lone at bat of the game and classmates Tristen Edwards, Sarah Yocom and Cam Ybarra each drove in a run for the Big Red.

Nebraska grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first thanks to a key Penn State error. Edwards was hit by a pitch to begin the inning and Billie Andrews followed with a bunt single. The runners moved up to second and third on a ground out from Ybarra. After a pop out, a ground ball to second was booted, allowing Edwards and Andrews to score the game’s first two runs.

Neither team mounted much of an offensive threat again until Nebraska erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 10-0 lead. Freshman Kaylin Kinney, Gray and Raley began the inning with three consecutive singles to load the bases. Unzicker brought the two freshmen home with a two-run double to right. Raley then scored to make it 5-0 on a sacrifice fly from Yocom. Edwards produced an RBI double and Billie Andrews followed with an RBI single to make it 7-0. Ybarra then won a 12-pitch at bat with an RBI single for the sixth run of the inning. The inning was capped by a two-run double from Gray that pushed the lead to 10-0.

Penn State used a two-out rally to score twice in the top of the fifth. After the first two batters were retired, a walk and an error put Nittany Lions on first and third. An infield single then broke up the no-hitter and shutout and a passed ball allowed the final run of the game to score.

Nebraska and Penn State wrap up their four-game series Sunday at 11 a.m.