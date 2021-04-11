Nebraska baseball and softball clinch conference series wins on Sunday afternoon

(Courtesy Nebraska Athletics)

(Baseball) – Right-hander Shay Schanaman fanned a career-high 11 over six-plus innings, as Nebraska remained in first in the Big Ten race with a 14-3 victory over Maryland Sunday afternoon.

Schanaman (3-0) allowed one hit over the first six innings – a solo homer by Chris Alleyne in the third – and set down 10 straight from the third through sixth innings for the Huskers, who improved to 15-6 on the season.

The right-hander was helped by a Husker attack which pointed out 14 hits and used a pair of big innings to take their fourth straight weekend series. NU put up five runs in the second off Terrapin starter Jason Savacool (4-1) and put the game out of reach with a seven-spot in the eighth after Maryland pulled to within 7-3.

All nine starters had at least one hit on Sunday, as Joe Acker, Jaxon Hallmark, Brice Matthews and Griffin Everett – NU’s top two and bottom two hitters in the lineup – combined for eight hits, 10 RBI, six runs scored and four stolen bases.

(Softball) – Cam Ybarra hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Nebraska softball team to an 8-6 series-clinching victory over Illinois on a beautiful Sunday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium.

Thanks to four Illini errors, Nebraska scored four times in the third inning. NU led 4-0 heading into the fifth inning, but Illinois exploded for six runs in the fifth to take a 6-4 lead. That set the stage for Ybarra’s game-winning homer, which came after she had fouled off a pair of 3-2 pitches.

The big blast lifted Nebraska to its third straight win, as the Huskers (14-10) won the series, 3-1, after losing the opener Friday night. Ybarra finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Junior Courtney Wallace was 2-for-4 with an RBI and senior Tristen Edwards scored twice after walking in three of her four trips to the plate.