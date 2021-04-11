Nebraska baseball and softball clinch conference series wins on Sunday afternoon

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy Nebraska Athletics)

(Baseball) Right-hander Shay Schanaman fanned a career-high 11 over six-plus innings, as Nebraska remained in first in the Big Ten race with a 14-3 victory over Maryland Sunday afternoon.

Schanaman (3-0) allowed one hit over the first six innings – a solo homer by Chris Alleyne in the third – and set down 10 straight from the third through sixth innings for the Huskers, who improved to 15-6 on the season.

The right-hander was helped by a Husker attack which pointed out 14 hits and used a pair of big innings to take their fourth straight weekend series. NU put up five runs in the second off Terrapin starter Jason Savacool (4-1) and put the game out of reach with a seven-spot in the eighth after Maryland pulled to within 7-3.

All nine starters had at least one hit on Sunday, as Joe Acker, Jaxon Hallmark, Brice Matthews and Griffin Everett – NU’s top two and bottom two hitters in the lineup – combined for eight hits, 10 RBI, six runs scored and four stolen bases.

(Softball) Cam Ybarra hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Nebraska softball team to an 8-6 series-clinching victory over Illinois on a beautiful Sunday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium.

Thanks to four Illini errors, Nebraska scored four times in the third inning. NU led 4-0 heading into the fifth inning, but Illinois exploded for six runs in the fifth to take a 6-4 lead. That set the stage for Ybarra’s game-winning homer, which came after she had fouled off a pair of 3-2 pitches.

The big blast lifted Nebraska to its third straight win, as the Huskers (14-10) won the series, 3-1, after losing the opener Friday night. Ybarra finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Junior Courtney Wallace was 2-for-4 with an RBI and senior Tristen Edwards scored twice after walking in three of her four trips to the plate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories