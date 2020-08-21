Nebraska athletics announces additional cost saving measures

LINCOLN, NE – University of Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos announced today cost-saving measures to help offset the financial impacts of the postponement of the Big Ten fall athletic season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

51 athletic department staff members will be furloughed from Sept. 1-Dec. 31

All other athletic department staff members will take a 10 percent salary reduction from Sept. 1-Dec. 31

“The postponement of the fall sports season, and specifically the football season, has put us in the position of making some very difficult decisions that impact every member of our staff,” Moos said. “In my three decades as an athletic director, I have always said that people are our most valuable resource and there is no question that is true here at Nebraska. These are outstanding staff members and great people, and that is what makes this a particularly tough day.”

The measures announced today are in addition to cost savings announced in June that included a 10 percent reduction in overall expenses for Fiscal Year 2021, no merit increases for staff for FY 21 and the elimination of 17 positions in Athletics. In total, staffing decisions are expected to result in a savings of approximately $3 million for the Athletic Department.