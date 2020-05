After three seasons with University of South Dakota football, Levi Falck announced on social media he is transferring to Nebraska for his final year of eligibility.

As a graduate transfer Falck is immediately available for the Huskers in 2020. Falck had 70 catches for 774 receiving yards and two touchdowns during his three years with the FCS program. He joins a receiving corps that has a lot of inexperience outside of J.D. Spielman and Wan’Dale Robinson.