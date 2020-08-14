Nebraska AD confirms Huskers won’t play football this fall

FILE- In this Nov. 4, 2017 file photo, Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos is seen at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., before an NCAA college football game. Faced with the possibility college football games will be played in stadiums with reduced capacities as a safeguard against coronavirus, athletic administrators at schools with high ticket demand are making plans to determine who gets a seat. This is a particularly painful task for athletic director Bill Moos of Nebraska, which has sold out every home football game since 1962. The Cornhuskers are a year-round passion in his state. The season ticket renewal rate for the 2020 season is a robust 93 percent. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, file)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Bill Moos finally confirmed that Nebraska will not play football this fall.

In an appearance on the Husker Sports Network, Nebraska’s athletic director said the conference would not allow the Huskers to pursue a fall season in order to be able to participate in a potential spring season.

“We are proud members of the Big Ten,” Moos said. “It’s a prestigious conference. We will be in compliance.”

Moos said Nebraska did look at other opponents to play when the Big Ten postponed the season on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Big Ten told him a fall season would not be permissable.

This comes after the past couple days of speculation surrounding the Huskers after Moos, football coach Scott Frost, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and University of Nebraska Systems president Ted Carter said Nebraska would, “hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”

On Thursday, Carter and Green released another statement saying that Nebraska is “fully committed” to the Big Ten.

Moos agreeing with that statement later on Thursday during his radio appearance.

“The process has taken five months and it all came to an end very quickly,” Moos said. “And that’s certainly very frustrating.”